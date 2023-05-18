The Area News
New Griffith Italian Museum committee boasts big plans for future

By Allan Wilson
May 18 2023 - 5:00pm
The newly elected Griffith Italian Museum committee. Back Row - Ross Patane, Rosemarie Patane, Nigel Ippoliti Treasurer, Daniel Roller Vice Present, Dennis Damini, Vicki Romeo Secretary, Claude Martimbianco Front Row - Blue Menzies Publicity officer, Carmel La Rocca, Rina Mercuri President, Maria Searl Secretary, Annalisa Surian, Glennis Damini, Mirella Martimbianco, and Frank Perosin. ABSENT life long committee member Ferruccio Fattore. Picture supplied
A new committee for the Italian Museum plans to breathe new life into the space.

