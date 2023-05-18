A new committee for the Italian Museum plans to breathe new life into the space.
A consultant has been appointed to bring current displays into the 21st century, with renderings and drawings being drafted.
The Italian Museum's new committee publicity officer, Blue Menzies, says while the current format is much-loved, changes aim to provide a more interactive experience for visitors.
"Our consultant is planning on adding to what is already there. This won't be an expansion as such, but an effort to build as well as update it," Ms Menzies said.
"While it does look quite good, it is very 1960s and we want to bring it into the 21st century.
"We're very excited, but of course these things cost money. The way to raise it is to hold functions."
One of the biggest that works to that effect is the annual Griffith Salami Festival.
Although still several months away, 960 tickets have already been sold, with the bulk of the sales occurring before the committee has even had a chance to start organising the event.
It's hoped an upcoming dinner to celebrate Festa Della Repubblica will also prove to be good earnings, and the committee hopes to hold more events over the next 12 months.
"Next year we want to celebrate more Italian holidays in a much more public manner. We'll start planning, with an aim to acquire council approvals early," new president Rina Mercuri said.
A former councillor for Griffith City, Ms Mercuri says she is thrilled to have taken on the committee's top job.
"We want to do everything we can to promote the museum and Italian heritage in Griffith," she said.
"But raising funds to look after it is the big step, hence why we want to hold more events.
"Proceeds from events go a long way. The funds raised from last years Salami Festival ensured new plumbing could be carried out at the museum. At the moment we have some broken tiles and other maintenance jobs we want to address, in addition to updating the site and its displays," Ms Mercuri said.
The committee elected at a recent AGM are:
Committee members: Ross Patane, Rosemarie Patane, Dennis Damini, Claude Martimbianco, Carmel La Rocca, Annalisa Surian, Glennis Damini, Mirella Martimbianco, Frank Perosin, Ferruccio Fattore.
