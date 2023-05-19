LETTERS: Buybacks cost jobs, nobody should go 'without'

Following recent analysis of job losses due to water buybacks it is incredulous that buybacks would ever be again considered by any government.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority's own data shows us that 3261 full-time equivalent job losses were attributed to water recovery across 40 southern Murray-Darling Basin communities from 2001 to 2016. That is a staggering figure.
As the NSW Irrigators Council has correctly pointed out, many of these job losses were in small communities where every job matters to keep people in town and keep schools, shops, the pub and sports club open.
Politicians are renowned for their hollow words, but Prime Minister Albanese may be taking it to a new level with his election victory speech promising to bring Australians together and promote unity and optimism.
How can rural communities feel any 'unity and optimism' when they know the damage caused by past water buybacks, and now see them back on the horizon?
And for what reason? Because city-based politicians and environmental ideologists do not seem to understand where their food comes from, let alone the efficiency of Australian farmers and the fact that we already have more water stored for the environment than we can deliver down the system.
The anger in rural communities at the thought of more needless water buybacks is palpable, as those who live and breathe their local communities see their fabric so unnecessarily under threat.
We also need to understand this is not just an attack on farming and rural communities by the Albanese government. Water buybacks reduce food production, and this in turn will hit family budgets across the nation. Grow less food and it will cost more.
What would you say if I told you that Australian kids are going without meals because their mothers can't afford the weekly grocery shop? Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?
Indeed, some mums are skipping meals almost daily, just so they can feed their kids and keep a safe roof over their heads.
In such a 'lucky' country like Australia, this is difficult to believe but, sadly, it is the reality for more and more people.
"I cannot afford to buy food for my kids sometimes and most times I go without food and have lost 40kgs in the last nine months because all my money goes on keeping a roof over my kids heads and trying to keep them in a safe place." - 55yo female supported by The Salvation Army
This is just one of countless heartbreaking stories from around the country. Loving mothers who are going without basic essentials like food, fuel, and electricity - let alone extras like "new shoes", "school clothes", "better toothpaste", or "birthday presents". (I quote these items as they are taken directly from stories from our clients.)
When there is nothing to eat, I sell something of my own to get by that week. I get paid fortnightly so I shop when I get paid and always run out no matter how much I buy. All our mental health has declined. I try my hardest to make sure I have everything they need." - 28yo female supported by The Salvation Army
As I read through stories from people we have supported, one word catches my attention - a 34-year-old mum says she feels like a "failure". Imagine skipping meals, giving everything you can to your children, yet thinking yourself a failure! She isn't a failure at all. She's a person doing the best they can with what they have, who needs a leg up to get through these tough times. Someone who shouldn't struggle alone.
So, considering this, I would say that we, the wider Australian community, need to take action. Let's not fail that hardworking mother.
I would ask anyone who is able to please give to this year's Red Shield Appeal. I know times are tough and money is tight, but sparing $10, or even $20 or $50, makes a pivotal difference. That gift could be the reason a child doesn't miss a meal - or a mother doesn't starve so her kids can eat.
It could be the reason that nobody struggles alone - because, I think you'll agree, nobody should.
