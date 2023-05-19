The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Buybacks cost jobs, nobody should go 'without'

Updated May 19 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Buybacks cost jobs, nobody should go 'without'
LETTERS: Buybacks cost jobs, nobody should go 'without'

BUYBACKS COST JOBS, RAISE FOOD PRICES

Following recent analysis of job losses due to water buybacks it is incredulous that buybacks would ever be again considered by any government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.