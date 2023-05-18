Hanwood losing players, but not confidence

Coming up against Wagga United for the Pascoe Cup, Hanwood Football Club are losing a number of top players - but captain Jason Bertacco isn't stressed at all.
Hanwood will be taking on Wagga United off the back of a bye, which Bertacco is hoping has helped players brush up on the skills they'll need to taken on formidable opponents.
"They've recruited in the off-season and started pretty well, they've been in front ... they're going to be very capable and very physical, we'll have to be ready for it," Bertacco said.
"First grade had the bye last week, gave us a chance for a few boys who had a few little niggles to refresh a little."
The major concern is a number of players taking time off from games in the next week, with Bertacco now scoping out who can fill in for them.
Chief among absences is Daniel Andreazza, who'll be absent for nine weeks due to his imminent marriage and honeymoon.
"We get to celebrate that he's married but we lose him for the games. That's a massive loss for everyone," said Bertacco - with the caveat that 'everyone' perhaps excluded his soon-to-be wife.
Daniel Rogato, Chris Bertucci and Nathan Battocchio will also be taking time off in coming weeks - a definite blow for the line-up that could wreak havoc on their solid start for the season.
The team opened strong with two wins, but a match against Lake Albert saw them flag and only take out a draw - showing that their strong beginning could still come undone.
Bertacco's not stressed about replacements causing the team to falter though, with complete confidence in the reserves and other grades to take up the slack.
"We all train together so we don't really have any dramas. We know whoever we put in will do the job, even if someone comes up from third grade to first - we know they'll step up."
Hanwood will be taking on Wagga United on May 21 at Rawlings Park.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
