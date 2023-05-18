Plans to open a microbrewery on Yambil Street may have stalled for the moment, but developer Adam Gaffey says he remains adamant about turning his dream into a reality.
But the effects of the pandemic in acquiring materials from China to develop the space threw a spanner into the works, along with the reluctance of banks to loan money amid cost of living.
While many hurdles have already been cleared, such as having a development application approved, Mr Gaffey says there is still some way to go and as a result no definitive timeline in place.
"We are still keen to do it, it's just that it's taking longer than expected, especially in the current climate," Mr Gaffey said.
"Last year we were aiming to have it open in six months but Covid halted us and we haven't gained any momentum since then.
"I have all the equipment, including a steam powered brewery ready to be operated. It's just the land that needs to be developed and the pandemic has surged the prices of materials. They have essentially doubled.
"I need to find a way to get investors on board. Banks are wary of loaning businesses money in this day and age."
Meanwhile, after much deliberation, Grainmother Brewing Supplies will be relocating inside Mr Gaffey and Ms Tai's UVA Technologies outlet, at least for the time being.
Mr Gaffey says the amalgamation, while temporary, will be a good fit for The Grainmother, with plans to showcase the world of brewing through demonstrations on site.
"We almost signed up a lease on a shop in town but it didn't suit what we were going for and what we need," he said.
"There were also some renovations involved in getting it up to scratch and we didn't want to invest a great deal of money into that. It wouldn't make financial sense if we were potentially only there on a 12 month lease.
"At UVA, we'll have double door fridges, a section to weigh up grains, and we are also looking to hold demonstrations. We'll be able to have brew days and show days where anyone will be able to come in and see how brewing is done. It's the perfect environment for it," Mr Gaffey said.
