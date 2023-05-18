Coleambally's Blake Jones had to wait all night but brought a milestone win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Jones brought up his 1000th career win with Waratah Lou during Tuesday night's meeting.
The 33-year-old was pleased to reach the mark.
"It was good as a lot of long hours and long days have gone into it," Jones said.
"It was good to get there."
After success at Canberra on Monday, Jones went into the meeting on 999 wins.
He had seven drives across the eight-race card but thought Waratah Lou shaped as his best chance.
The regally-bred gelding didn't disappoint as he won his first race by 11.3-metres.
"When the fields came out I had a quick look and I wasn't actually on that horse and I wasn't sure I could get it but when I picked up the drive I thought I was a good chance to win on that fella as he's been trialling pretty good," Jones said.
Jones hoped it was the start of a big week with Brooklyn Bridge drawing to advantage in the $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.
