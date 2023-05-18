The Area News
Blake Jones brings up his 1000th win

By Courtney Rees
Updated May 18 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 10:29am
Blake Jones after his 1000th career win. Picture by Courtney Rees
Coleambally's Blake Jones had to wait all night but brought a milestone win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

