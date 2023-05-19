The Area News
Home/News/Business

Bid to win up Warburn Estate dismissed in Victorian Supreme Court

By The Area News
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An application to wind up Warburn Estate heard in the Victorian Supreme Court has been dismissed. Photo file.
An application to wind up Warburn Estate heard in the Victorian Supreme Court has been dismissed. Photo file.

An application by Coolabah Wines to wind up Warburn Estate has been dismissed in the Victorian Supreme Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.