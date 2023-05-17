Yoogali SC hoping to keep up winning streak

Yoogali Soccer Club is hoping to keep up their winning streak this weekend, coming back to the home field to take on the Brindabella Blues.
The team are coming off four straight wins and hoping to make it a fifth when they take to the field on Sunday.
Last week's match against the Canberra Juventus saw them make a clean sweep, winning 3-0 against the Canberra team and securing their spot at the very top of the ladder.
Meanwhile, the Brindabella Blues are at seventh place.
While this could make some teams overconfident, coach Darren Bailey said they were keeping their head in the game and not taking anything for granted.
"Every game is a new game, and we have to be in the right mentality to get the job done every week," he said.
That attitude is doubtlessly part of what is contributing to Yoogali's impressive run.
"We're feeling good, but it all depends on how you turn up on the day. Can't take nothing for granted, this league is very competitive."
Going up against Brindabella, Bailey said they were a young and strong team - setting the stage for a great match.
"They're very good, they're very drilled. They're a young side, very energetic, no matter what. They're going to bring everything that they've got ... both teams are strong, should be a really good match."
Yoogali SC will be taking on the Brindabella Blues at Solar Mad Stadium on May 21.
