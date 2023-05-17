The Area News
Yoogali SC aren't letting their winning streak get to their heads ahead of their match against the Blues

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Yoogali SC hoping to keep up winning streak
Yoogali Soccer Club is hoping to keep up their winning streak this weekend, coming back to the home field to take on the Brindabella Blues.

