Help for businesses amid cost of living crunch

With the cost of living on everyone's minds, both start-up and established businesses are being encouraged to reap the benefits of a free-of-charge NSW Government program aimed to steer them through such challenges.
For 30 years Business Connect has been vital in guiding small business owners through periods of hardship, such as the pandemic.
Leeton-based Enterprise Plus Business Advisor Court Sayer-Roberts says the NSW Government program will be more crucial than ever in the current climate.
"This is a fully funded business support program that provides general business advice and gives advisers access to 36 hours of free business support," Mr Sayer-Roberts said.
"They can get access to tailored business advice as well as one on one advice on marketing, cash flow, and online learning through webinars. The idea is to support the growth of small businesses which are vital to rural and regional communities.
"Cost of living pressures will see an uptake in this sort of support, but the key is creating awareness because I've found a lot of businesses aren't aware of this service.
"It's a free service to those in NSW; if people did have to pay for it, they'd be out of pocket as much as $10,000. That's why it's so important businesses know about this subsidy."
"This is a great opportunity for businesses to reset following two and half years of Covid-19 as well as flooding that affected roads, and thus impacted visitation. Before all of that, there was also drought.
READ MORE
"Now we're trying to deal with inflation and higher energy costs on the back of those factors. And I think most are feeling the squeeze."
Mr Sayer-Roberts said 840,000 small businesses account for 98 per cent of all businesses across the state, with 275,000 based in regional NSW.
"Many people don't realise this and how truly critical they are to communities," he said.
"The Business Connect program has helped 100,000 businesses so far in the past three decades through our not-for-profit organisation, Enterprise Plus.
For more information contact Mr Sayer-Roberts on 0428 055 324 or visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/business/business-connect
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.