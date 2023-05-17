The Area News
Darlington Point - Coleambally to host Yanco - Wamoon this Sunday in Group 20

By Allan Wilson
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 2:59pm
DPC confident ahead of Hawks clash

Darlington Point-Coleambally are still flying high after their resounding victory against Tullibigeal Lakes United last weekend, which saw them dominate the Sharks 64-6.

