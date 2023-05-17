DPC confident ahead of Hawks clash

Darlington Point-Coleambally are still flying high after their resounding victory against Tullibigeal Lakes United last weekend, which saw them dominate the Sharks 64-6.
This Sunday's fixture will see them go up against the Yanco - Wamoon Hawks.
Coach Ben Jeffrey says if the team can concentrate on its defence skills and maintain a positive attitude, the game will certainly be theirs.
"That will be the biggest thing for us," Jeffrey said.
"We don't have a problem scoring points, but we do have problems defending them so I think if we can turn ourselves into a strong unit, this will make it hard for them to get past us," he said.
"Yanco are always tough. Every game you look to gain good field possession, limit your missed tackles and be good in the ruck. But they'll be looking to do the same.
"As long as we do the right thing and they do the right thing, it should be a good contest."
The Roosters suffered a 12 point loss to the Greens in round two, but Jeffrey said his team is now simply looking ahead.
"Its been the only setback so far and we want to keep it our only setback. I think we're all pretty positive going forward and we're all feeling pretty good about the weekend. We're still working on our skill set and agility. All you can ask is that we keep improving," he said.
This weekend's fixture will be played on the Roosters home turf, which Jeffrey says will be a major advantage.
"It always is, whether we play at Coleambally or the Point. Drumming up a crowd of support is always important."
While DPC lock Guy Thompson's absence will be felt, Jeffrey is otherwise expecting a full contingent of players.
"Guy's a crucial part of the team so we'll feel that loss. He'll be a couple of weeks off but the better he can recuperate, the better it will be for us in the long run," he said.
The game will be held at the Darlington Point Sportsground this Sunday, commencing at 2:35pm.
