Griffith City Council will be answering budget questions in a livestreamed conference on May 18

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
Council holding presentation on budget crunch
Griffith City Council will be holding a live Q&A and presentation explaining the state of the budget to correct misconceptions and concerns over a potential rate rise.

