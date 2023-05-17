Griffith Blacks are back at home to take on Ag College, following a string of difficult defeats in the early season.
The Blacks have been struggling all season, most recently continuing a losing streak against Deniliquin on May 13 with a staggering 29-5 defeat.
Coach Chris McGregor said he was hoping the home advantage would give them a much-needed edge.
"It's our first home game in three weeks, so fairly excited, looking forward to it," he said, although admitted that Ag College was an especially intimidating team.
"Gonna be a big challenge, they're a strong side and a fit side."
Ag College is currently sitting comfortably at third in the ladder, while the Blacks have won just a single game out of five - beating only the CSU Reddies who have won none of their games.
McGregor held onto confidence despite the outlook.
"We played good footy last week, we just need to keep building on that ... I'm thinking if we get a good crowd there, that'll help," he said.
"We need to play smart footy, and play Griffith Blacks footy and not Ag footy."
He was particularly hoping that the return of Mitch White after injury would help the time make their much-needed comeback.
Griffith Blacks will be playing at the Exies Sports Club on May 20.
