The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks are hoping to make a much-needed return to form in a match against Wagga Ag College

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith Blacks are hoping to make a much-needed return to form against Wagga Agricultural College. Photo by Liam Warren
The Griffith Blacks are hoping to make a much-needed return to form against Wagga Agricultural College. Photo by Liam Warren

Griffith Blacks are back at home to take on Ag College, following a string of difficult defeats in the early season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.