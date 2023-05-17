It's hoped a special dinner next month to mark the Italian holiday Festa Della Repubblica could become a regular annual feature.
The dinner is being held by the Griffith Italian Museum committee at the Yoogali Club on June 3 and it's hoped as many 140 will attend for what will be a traditional Italian feast.
The occasion will serve as Italy's Republic Day which acknowledges the year the country voted to overthrow the monarchy and put an end to the fascist dictatorship and oppression following World War II.
Newly elected president of the committee, Rina Mercuri, said it will focus on keeping the Italian culture and heritage alive and well in the Griffith community.
"We want it to be handed down to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to ensure it never dies and that part of history is never lost," Ms Mercuri said.
READ MORE
"I came to Australia when I was three and I don't remember much from overseas, but I know my mother always liked to keep up tradition. In her eyes we're all Australian but our history is Italian and that's something we need to be proud of."
It's not the first time a feast has been the means of celebrating the special day in Griffith.
"Quite a few years ago there was a lunch held to celebrate the occasion but unfortunately it fell by the wayside," Ms Mercuri said.
"At a recent meeting, the committee voiced an aspiration to do something to coincides with the occasion. Since then a menu has been organised and the Yoogali Club has been great to work with.
"We hope to acquire a special guest speaker for the night. There will also be dancing and music. It will be everything Italian in the most traditional sense.
"We've booked a small function room for the moment but if we gain more bookings, we can look to move it to the club's auditorium room.
"If we get 140 people that would be an amazing way to mark the first year. The hope would be to see it grow and become bigger and bigger with each year."
The event will be held on Saturday June 23 from 6:30pm, and will comprise of a three course meal with wine.
For more information contact Ms Mercuri on 0429 125 139
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.