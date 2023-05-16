A new social group has sprung up, offering help to anyone in need of a friend to chat to - no questions asked and no judgement offered.
The 'Around Mates' program is a simple idea - that everyone can use a mate, and is holding frequent barbecues to ensure everyone has the opportunity to reach out and connect with their community.
The program is the brainchild of Scott Vesty, harnessing his passion for mental health after his own lived experience.
"I've lived with depression and anxiety since I was 15 ... Back then, depression and that wasn't talked about. I didn't think I could tell anyone, so I kept it hidden for 17 years," he said.
"I'm very passionate about mental health, I want people to know that they're not alone because I went through it alone."
Of course, you don't have to be depressed to need a friend, and Mr Vesty emphasised that it could benefit anyone.
"Every two weeks, I'll be holding a barbecue in a different town ... I want to get people together. It's not necessarily for mental health as well, it's for people who are new to the area or town, looking to make friends - or those who haven't got time with work. Anyone who needs a mate."
"Male or female, any age. You don't have to be young, anyone can come along and talk about everything or nothing ... you don't have to speak if you don't want, you can just listen."
The idea has been met with a positive response, and just two weeks after coming up with the idea, he's set to hold the first barbecue in Finley on May 21.
Griffith's own event is set to be held just a few weeks afterwards, in early June.
More information can be found on the 'Around Mates' facebook group.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
