A new group is hoping to help anyone who needs a friend, through the power of a sausage sizzle

Cai Holroyd
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
Scott Vesty founded the 'Around Mates' program to help everyone in need of a friend. Photo, file. Inset contributed.
A new social group has sprung up, offering help to anyone in need of a friend to chat to - no questions asked and no judgement offered.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

