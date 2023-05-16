Golfers will be teeing off for a good cause this weekend, with the 11th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day to be held on Sunday.
It's hoped around 30 teams will participate in this years annual event, having been run for just over a decade.
An array of prizes will be on offer, including for those who make nearest to pin and the longest drive.
"It's good to be getting back to having the event regularly. Last year was the first time it ran since 2019 given the restrictions. I'm hoping for a solid turnout. It should be fun," organiser Troy Campbell said.
"We raised around $3,500 last year and I'm hoping to reach a similar figure on Sunday."
Campbell was one of several organisers to kick-start the initiative around 2010, and says it has become a hotly anticipated event on the Griffith Golf calendar.
"When it started I couldn't have imagined it would be going 11 years later. I'm incredibly pleased it is," he said.
"In the four-person groups there might be one or two who have never really had a game of golf before so it's also a good opportunity to learn the sport.
"It's also a great social outing, with a drinks cart and all day barbecue to operate. But the best thing of all is it's for a worthy cause."
READ MORE
He said over the years raising funds and awareness for the life-threatening condition has become more and more crucial to him.
"It's a something that's even more important to me than it used to be. I have a young relative who was born with CF and I also had a good friend who has since passed away from it as well," Campbell said.
Some 35 raffle prizes will be up for grabs on the day, including gift vouchers from an array of local businesses, vouchers to Kolours restaurant and the Whitton Malt House, bottles of wine, power tools and other accessories.
A trophy will also be awarded to the winning team on the day.
"Those who want to get involved can either turn up on the day or book ahead through the Griffith Golf Club," Campbell said.
The Proten - sponsored Charity Golf Day will tee off from 10am this Sunday May 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.