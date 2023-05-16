The Area News
Nibbles on Kelly owner Kathie McGregor looking to step back after 21 years

By Allan Wilson
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:03pm
Nibbles on Kelly owner Kathie McGregor says she is looking forward to winding back after 21 years in business. Picture by Allan Wilson
After 21 years at the helm, Nibbles on Kelly owner Kathie McGregor has put her business up for sale, citing aspirations to wind down from her busy schedule.

