After 21 years at the helm, Nibbles on Kelly owner Kathie McGregor has put her business up for sale, citing aspirations to wind down from her busy schedule.
The business sale is being handled by Griffith's Bowman's Real Estate.
For the past two decades, Ms McGregor has regularly worked 12 hour shifts, but has never viewed the long hours as a burden.
"I've put my heart and soul into it and have absolutely love it," Ms McGregor said.
"But I simply can't put the hours in anymore. I'm there from morning through to close at night, 8.30am until 8pm. I've been very fortunate to have my husband, Ian, help me as well as my staff.
"There's always plenty to do on any given work day. Even when things appear to be quiet, there's always prep and cleaning to be done.
"I've been fortunate to have exceptional staff and loyal customers, some who came in as children when we first started and who I'm still serving now as adults. I have some that come from as far as Hanwood and other outlying suburbs."
Nibbles on Kelly began on Banna Avenue, operating out of the shopfront now occupied by Cosmopolitan Hair, Skin and Body.
It eventually relocated to Kelly Avenue and its loyal client base followed.
Ms McGregor said the secret to her store's success has been in the food.
"We have recipes for special fish batter, special mayonnaise, and special gravy that people love and go out of their way for," she said.
"Even people cooking a Sunday night roast have been known to pop in and buy gravy because it's so good. Rest assured those secret recipes will be given to the new owner so they can continue to be made.
"Our burgers and chicken burgers are very popular, but perhaps the most sought after - especially by tradies- has been the crispy fillet burger. I'm sure the things people have come to know and love will continue to be available going forward."
One of the biggest changes over the years has been the increasing use of card payments as opposed to cash.
"People haven't really carried cash for some time, and that heightened a great deal during the pandemic," she said.
"I'd say 80 per cent of a days trade would now be from EFTPOS sales."
Although at this stage she has no plans to commemorate the end to her 21-year career, she has no doubts something will be arranged.
"I'm sure my staff and myself will have some sort of party," Ms McGregor said.
"I also envision my husband and I will try to do more travelling. We may even book in for a cruise towards the end of the year.
"It's been such a wonderful ride and I'm certain whoever takes over will be just as successful."
