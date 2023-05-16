The Lake Wyangan water pump is now up and running, working around the clock to pump water out of the flooded lake and surrounding land.
Due to flooding in 2022, Lake Wyangan reached a record-high level which resulted in overflow across Jones Road and into the catchment area - flooding two homes and closing down Jones Road.
Following the floods, Council resolved to build the pump at an emergency meeting - fronting up 1.5 million dollars for kilometres of new pipeline and a new, improved pump to take water from Lake Wyangan out to the Barren Box Storage and Wetlands system.
That pump is now operating, extracting 20 megalitres of water per day, but it's expected that it will still be some time before the water level is back to normal.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran thanked contractors and staff for their rapid turn-around on the project.
"This project was borne out of a disaster ... I especially want to call out the sensational work done by so many Griffith City Council staff, the work will have an immediate effect and long-term benefits, thank you one and all," he said.
"We still have a house under water that we want to rescue, I really feel for the family affected by this excess water."
Director of Utilities Graham Gordon added that it had been a 'team effort.'
"This has been a real team effort, a big thank you to the local property owners who cooperated unconditionally with Council's Utilities staff to allow access and construction activity to occur where needed."
While the pump is at Lake Wyangan temporarily, Council voted in January to buy the pump outright rather than rent it and it will remain to be used later if needed.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
