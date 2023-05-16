The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans flex their muscles to sweep the Eagles in Riverina Football Netball League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans have secured their second clean sweep in three rounds after a dominating display against the Eagles in Narrandera on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.