The Griffith Swans have secured their second clean sweep in three rounds after a dominating display against the Eagles in Narrandera on Sunday.
The Swans A grade side have flexed their muscle once more and kept their undefeated season moving to be one of only two teams to have a perfect record after the opening five rounds.
It was a resounding 86-33 win which sees the Swans sitting second behind Coolamon on percentage.
The Swans A Reserve side have stayed two wins behind the Bulldogs after they were able to come away with a resounding 23-goal win over Narrandera.
B Grade was able to remain unbeaten like their A grade counterparts with a 68-18 win over the Eagles to be just behind Turvey Park, who are yet to have a bye, while C Grade will also able to remain undefeated after a 52-26 win.
The under-17s were able to rebound from a defeat last weekend and stay within striking distance of the top sides with a 43-26.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
