LOCAL LEADER: Library to host law information session

Griffith City Library will be hosting a free information session this Law Week on Powers of Attorney, Appointments of Enduring Guardian and Wills with Commins Hendriks Solicitors on Thursday May 18 at 11am.
The presentation will be given by Anthony Morton, senior associate solicitor at Commins Hendriks.
Anthony has practiced in the Riverina for over 20 years and specialises in property and commercial law, estates and succession planning. Topics to be discussed at the session will include; enduring power of attorney - which allows you to appoint someone else to deal with your financial affairs and property interests while you are still alive.
Appointment of Enduring Guardian - which allows you to appoint someone you trust to make decisions regarding your personal health and lifestyle if or when you lose capacity to do so.
Wills - which allow you to appoint someone you trust to administer your affairs and to set out how your property is to be divided after you pass away. If you die without a Will, then the law will determine how your property will be divided. This statutory formula may not accord with what your wishes would have been.
To book your place visit wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the Library on 6962 8300.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
