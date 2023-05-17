LOCAL LEADER: Library to host law information session

The Area News
Griffith Library to host law information session on May 18

By Sharmaine Delgado
May 17 2023 - 10:00am
Griffith City Library will be hosting a free information session this Law Week on Powers of Attorney, Appointments of Enduring Guardian and Wills with Commins Hendriks Solicitors on Thursday May 18 at 11am.

