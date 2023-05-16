We have reached the halfway point of the Winter competition and the points score leaders in both the 6.1km long course and the 3.3km short course extended their lead this week.
According to Jeremy Woodhouse last weeks run was the first time he finished 1st in a competition run since he joined the Feral's in 1991.
The win gave him 40 points taking him to 150 points and a competition lead of 46 points. Competition 2nd and 3rd from last week were absent this week so they have dropped back to 8th and 9th.
Graeme Lyons running a PB net time of 30m56s was 2nd, he gained 35 points, enough to propel him into 2nd place in the competition with 104 points.
Lachlan Date in his first Winter competition was 3rd. Date is not a danger for aspiring trophy claimers having missed 4 runs.
Adrian Baird and Bronwyn Jones claimed 4th and 5th respectively again this week. John Keenan was 6th followed by Malcolm Black then Richard West who following 1st and 2nd in races 2 and 3 is in 3rd place in the competition. Unfortunately, the bright star is fading so will not worry Woodhouse.
The heavily handicapped (13m) youngster Digby Jones was 9th and to round off the top ten came the senior long course runner Roy Binks. There were four black flags this week, each guilty of commencing and crossing the start mat a couple of seconds prior to their handicapped time.
From 24th last week Chris McTaggart was on top of the podium this week. The silver went to Nate Mingay who leads the short course competition by 43 points with a total score of 166 points.
Bronze went to Callum Vecchio. Michael Johns and daughter Lucy set off with Lucy setting a cacking pace and Michael barely able to keep up, however Lucy soon wilted, Michael didn't, he claimed 4th place. Nicole Salton consistently finishes in the top 5 and did so this week.
She missed race 4 but is still 2nd in the competition with 123 points. Next came the Croce's Simon and Lisa, Milla Vecchio was 8th, ahead of Sandy Salton then Gabby McTaggart.
