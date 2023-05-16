The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Winter Competition race five

By Ron Anson
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We have reached the halfway point of the Winter competition and the points score leaders in both the 6.1km long course and the 3.3km short course extended their lead this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.