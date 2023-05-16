Lily Mathews has been lighting up various sporting arenas and will look to build on an impressive year when she heads away for PSSA State Touch trials.
The talented St Patrick's Primary School student will head to St Mary's in Sydney as part of the MacKillop side alongside students from Wagga to take part in the State Trial.
It has been an impressive year already for Lily on the touch-field after she excelled as a member of the Southern Suns squad.
Competing in the under 12s division at the NSW Touch carnival, The Suns were successful in taking the title, and after strong performances, Lily was among 12 girls to be selected for the NSW Merit side.
RELATED
It hasn't just been on the touch fields where Lily has excelled. She was also selected in the Wagga Diocesan Netball team and travelled to Canberra for the MacKillop trials.
Lily is also a talented track and field star, having claimed the St Patrick's School Senior Girls Champion and has progressed to the next level.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.