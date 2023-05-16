MIA lotto punters are being urged to check if they are $9000 richer, with 174 members across the state and ACT to sharing in the weekend's $1.42 million NSW Lotto Division 1 Syndicate win.
Those who recently bought a ticket at the Griffin Plaza Newsagency or the Leeton Newsagency could be among those to share in the cash splash.
The long-running syndicate held one of the 14 division one winning entries in a Lotto draw on Saturday May 13.
As a result, each member of the syndicate receives a share worth over $9,160.
Griffin Plaza News agency staffer, Jessica Mitchell, said as of 10.30am Tuesday May 16, two ticket holders had been in to collect their winnings.
"They were pretty excited, as happy as anyone could imagine someone would be in that position," she said.
Owner, Manjit Lally, is urging those who purchased a syndicate ticket from the Griffin Plaza to visit the store.
"Anyone who went in the syndicate could be sharing in that money," he said.
"I was very surprised by the news. It's a relatively good amount of cash, and with the cost of living pressures and financial burdens the way they are, it could make a big difference to someone who needs it."
Leeton Newsagency owner Matt Curry is equally overjoyed.
"It's great to have a couple of people from the area share in the first division prize, we're really happy for them," he said.
"We enjoy sharing in people's wins, so hopefully we'll have a few more big ones soon."
The winning syndicate was established by World News in Sydney, with shares sold at 58 NSW Lotteries outlets across the state, including the Griffin Plaza News agency and the Leeton Newsagency.
Across the Riverina, the North Albury Newsagency was also in the syndicate.
