The Ivanhoe Roosters have shown they will be one of the teams to beat once more in the ProTen Community Cup after claiming the knockout at Sahara Oval.
The competition was gifted a near-perfect day for the preseason event, and the five sides, with Narrandera unable to make the trip, are looking to make a strong start to the season.
Hosts Ivanhoe, which featured hometown hero former NRL player Joel Thompson, made their way to the final after a forfeit over Narrandera and a 10-0 win over Rankins Springs.
Their opponents for the final Barellan advanced after victories over Hillston and Goolgowi.
A double to Ethan Harris and one to William Charles was enough to see the Roosters secure the title with a 14-6 win over the Rams, with Oswald Herrmann scoring Barellan's only try.
Meanwhile, in the women's competition, Barellan was able to take the title after coming away with a 16-6 win over the Goolgowi Rabbitohs.
The first round of the ProTen season will be played at Harellan on May 27.
