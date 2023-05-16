The Area News
Ivanhoe Roosters claim ProTen Community Cup Knockout

By Liam Warren
Updated May 16 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:08am
The Ivanhoe Roosters have shown they will be one of the teams to beat once more in the ProTen Community Cup after claiming the knockout at Sahara Oval.

