Headspace and Centacare will be holding a special ball in order to raise funds and awareness of mental health in Griffith and the surrounding region.
The delightful 'Blue and Green Tie Ball' will be landing at the Yoogali Club on May 26 at 6.30, with a three-course meal, plenty of entertainment and a talk from musician and Mate Helping Mate founder John Harper all lined up on the agenda.
The night will even feature a special auction, offering such treats as a new TV, a coffee machine or even a weekend away - all presided over by Griffith Real Estate.
Clinician Tracey Febo explained that while it was called the 'Blue and Green Tie Ball' - other colours would be accepted.
"It's a dinner, three-course meal. It's black-tie, but we're calling it 'Blue and Green' because that's our branding colours," she said.
She emphasised the importance of fundraising for the service.
"While we are somewhat government-funded, that only goes so far. If we're bringing professional, clinical services in, we need fundraising."
Ms Febo said that money raised could go towards new services, but could also be put towards recruitment or even something as simple as buying resources for someone in need.
Ms Febo said she was especially excited to hear from Mr Harper, considering the struggles that agricultural communities have faced.
"Obviously being a regional town with a farming community, a lot that he has to say will hopefully resonate ... it's been a challenging year for a lot of the community."
While this is hte second of the events that Headspace have organised, it is the first run in partnership with their lead agency Centacare.
Tickets are available from eventbrite.
