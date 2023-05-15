Griffith's businesses will have the opportunity to provide insight into current trends in trade through a survey expected to be released in Spring.
Overseen by the Griffith Business Chamber, details on the survey are still being worked on, but it's hoped the results will provide insight into where the local economy is tracking, particularly with the cost of living looming.
Meanwhile, a regular meeting of the business chamber will also be an opportunity for employers and employees to cite concerns or comments about the local economy under the current climate.
Business chamber president John Nikolic says so far the chamber has received no indication of diminishing economic confidence in the Griffith market, but he hopes next weeks meeting and, later the survey, will provide some insight.
"Generally speaking, we find the Riverina displays higher levels of confidence than other regional areas. Griffith is particularly robust - the 2022 Murray-Darling Basin Economic Conditions Report demonstrated Griffith had the highest level of confidence within the Basin, at 4.78 out of seven," Mr Nikolic said.
"The recent Riverina Field Days was also a good indicator of economic vitality. Numbers were up by about 2,000 on last year, with Saturday being especially busy. It would have been a big boost to the local economy.
"Having said that, the Chamber is mindful of the cost of living pressures which we hope the federal budget might be able to ease. We're keen to hear from members about how they are finding things on the ground.
"I'm hoping as many businesses as possible will participate in order to get the most accurate snapshot at the state of the local economy."
The Business Survey will run in conjunction with Griffith City Council from October to December this year and will be open to all local business.
Meanwhile, all business chamber members are encouraged to attend the general meeting on Thursday May 25 at the Gemini from 6pm.
It's expected Griffith City Council's mayor Doug Curran will be in attendance to discuss council's special rate variation.
"This will be an ideal opportunity for businesses to talk openly about the economy and confidence, as well as share insight into how businesses are navigating through the current economic conditions," Mr Nikolic said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
