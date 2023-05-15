Donations to Carevan and the Griffith Community Centre will be matched by Beyond Bank as part of their 'Double Donation' campaign.
The campaign, now in it's fourth year, selects a number of not-for-profits, and for one weekend, matches every dollar raised for them.
Beyond Bank has selected Griffith Community Centre as one of their 16 community organisations, and will be matching dollar-for-dollar all donations made to the groups over May 23 and 24.
Community centre manager Peta Dummett said that as demand had risen with the cost of living, they were hoping the campaign would help them out.
"We hope the community or businesses are able to support the campaign to boost our finances," she said.
"The number of people requesting support has increased quite a lot ... if we were getting one person before, we're now seeing four."
Carevan especially is under the pump, occasionally having to turn people away due to not having meals available for them.
Donations will go towards continuing to provide meals for the vulnerable, as well as potentially providing cooking or meal preparation lessons in the future.
"We're only able to continue to make meals because of the donations we're receiving already," Ms Dummett said.
Co-ordinator of Griffith Carevan Janice Sartor said that it was a 'pleasant surprise.'
"We've very grateful for this opportunity, it's a fantastic opportunity," she said.
Donations will be matched until the maximum of $10,000 per organisation is reached. Donations can be made at beyondbank.com.au/donate on May 23 or 24 to be matched.
