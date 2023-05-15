The Yenda Blueheelers have shown they aren't to be counted out in the League Tag competition after causing an upset over defending premiers Leeton at Wade Park.
The home side was able to make a fast start and, after tagging the Greens on the last tackle, were able to convert the field position into points as Jordan Payne got over with the Blueheelers' first possession.
The defending premiers were struggling to complete their sets and invited the pressure of the Yenda side, and they were able to double their lead as Alannah Starr was able to make a break down the wing and then run around to score under the post.
The Greens lost Charlie Lamont to a leg injury and were able to hold out another late chance for the Yenda side to see the Blueheelers leading 12-0 at the break.
The second half started as the first half had finished for the Leeton side as they struggled to get out of their own end, and completing sets was proving tricky.
With the ball practically trapped in attacking territory, Yenda was able to score their third unanswered try as Jenna Richards was able to get over the line.
With six minutes to go, the Blueheelers again capitalised on a loose carry from the Leeton side, with Deon Wati putting the icing on the cake as Yenda came away with a 20-0 victory.
It has been a strong start to the season for the Yenda side, and coach Lance Poka believes his side has what it takes in 2023 if they can maintain their confidence.
"They just have to believe in themselves," he said.
"I think through more games, they will get more confidence, and with that, we can be really strong when it really matters.
"They are the premiers from last year, and we set some goals for ourselves this weekend, and I think we achieved them."
Meanwhile, the Black and Whites were able to maintain their strong start to the season as a four-try haul to Maddison Coelli helped their Panthers come away with a 48-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
West Wyalong stayed at the top with a 50-0 win over Hay, while DPC picked up their first win with a 22-10 win over TLU Sharks.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
