Ladies compete in 2023 Griffith City Women's Open

By Elizabeth Humphreys
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:40pm
Some excellent scores, a big field, gorgeous weather, a fabulous afternoon tea and a great sponsor (F&RN McNabb Mobil) were some of the highlights of this year's Griffith City Women's Open golf tournament.

Local News

