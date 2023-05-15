Some excellent scores, a big field, gorgeous weather, a fabulous afternoon tea and a great sponsor (F&RN McNabb Mobil) were some of the highlights of this year's Griffith City Women's Open golf tournament.
There were 47 players including 21 visitors from 7 clubs across the Riverina plus 3 from Kooringal in Melbourne.
Many visitors commented on the great condition of our golf course last Wednesday, but it's always really good.
Janelle Sullivan from Leeton was the Div. 1 (0-23) scratch and Ebert cup winner with 82 off the stick, followed by Thy Ly (84) from Kooringal.
Janelle also had the longest drive of the day, and was nearest the pin on the 4th.
Jo Torr (70 nett) from Kooringal won the Div. 1 handicap event, 3 shots ahead of Donna Dossetor. Griffith scooped the pool in Divisions 2 (24-30) and 3 (31-54).
Yvonne Couper had a great round to win Div. 2 with 39 stableford points from Susan Tyrrell on 35 pts.
Pat Pauling (34 pts) won Division 3 from Robin Barrington on a countback.
Lesley Bock won nearest the pin in Div. 2 on the 7th, and Margaret Naseby from Coleambally was nearest the pin on the 16 against all comers.
We are grateful to the many Griffith women who contributed in many ways to make it such a successful event, and to the men vet golfers who cooked the sausage sizzle.
Saturday's stroke event also saw some very good scores, with Liz Graham (71 nett) winning Div. 1 by 1 from Cherie Eade.
Kath Gullifer (72 nett) won Div. 2 from Robin Barrington on a countback.
There was a field of 19, and the division handicaps were 0-30 and 31-54. There were no NTPs and balls went to 76 nett.
On Saturday we will play a par, followed by a maximum stroke on Wednesday 24 May.
Our pennant team continued their winning form with a 3/2 win over Coolamon/Ganmain at Leeton on Monday, in glorious conditions.
