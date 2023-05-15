The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

A man and woman were seemingly randomly assaulted while enjoying the view from Scenic Hill Lookout

Updated May 15 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Random assault on Scenic Drive
Random assault on Scenic Drive

A 19-year-old male and 20-year-old female were randomly assaulted while enjoying the Hermit's Cave Lookout on Scenic Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.