Random assault on Scenic Drive

A 19-year-old male and 20-year-old female were randomly assaulted while enjoying the Hermit's Cave Lookout on Scenic Drive.
Just after 11pm on May 12, the pair were in a vehicle at the Lookout, when a 24-year-old man allegedly approached the vehicle and smashed the rear window. When the two exited the car, the man assaulted both.
It's currently thought that neither victim knew the 24-year-old, and the incident is being treated by police as a random attack.
Police arrested the man a short distance away, and the offender has been refused bail twice - once by Wagga Wagga Local Court, and once by Griffith Local Court. The man will face Griffith Local Court again on May 31.
Meanwhile, police are investigating a number of deliberately lit fires across town.
Two bins were spotted ablaze in Noorebar Avenue just after 1am on May 10, while another two bin fires were spotted at 1.38am on May 12 in Colla Lane. NSW Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished both.
Police are also investigating a Tharbogang car fire on Combe Road on May 8, but it is not believed to be connected to the bin fires.
Anyone with information on the events is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
