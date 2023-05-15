The Area News
First Operation Christmas Child packing date set for the end of May

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:12pm
Griffith artist Anne Mills with chef Paris Floyd, who collaborated to deliver the successful Paint and Eat event at the weekend. Picture, supplied
With $1600 raised from a Mothers Day Paint and Eat event, attention will now turn to creating the first batch of packagers for Operation Christmas Child.

