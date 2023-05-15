With $1600 raised from a Mothers Day Paint and Eat event, attention will now turn to creating the first batch of packagers for Operation Christmas Child.
The event was held at the home of artist Anne Mills, managing to attract some 25 people to each of the two sessions on the day.
The funds will go towards freight for the packages to be dispersed to refugee children living in impoverished situations as a means to bring them hope and guidance.
Griffith chef, Paris Floyd, has been the focal driver of the cause in Griffith, and the first official packing party of the year will be held at her home from 10am May 27.
It's hoped around 200 shoeboxes will be filled with both toys and practical items, including colour pencils, soft foldable school bags, dolls, hair brushes, torches with batteries, gloves, fabric swatches, bandanas, Band-Aids, nail clippers, reusable sanitary pads and more.
"I'll be cooking lunch for participants on the day. I'm hoping for a really good roll-up of support," Ms Floyd said.
"In the past, the packing parties have been held in November but I decided to have several throughout the year in an effort to create more packages.
"The Mothers Day Paint and Eat was a great success and really got the word out about Operation Christmas Child. I think it also increased volunteerism for the packing party. Lots of people are now aware of the program and have been touched by the stories behind it.
"The money raised will go towards all important transportation costs as the packages go from Griffith to Wagga, then Sydney and overseas.
"In the past, we were having to invest those transportation funds ourselves which meant we were limited with how many boxes we could create. This time more children will be reached and it's amazing to be able to do that for them."
Artist Anne Mills, who used her home studio as the setting for the Paint and Eat, said everyone was moved and inspired by Ms Floyd's recollections of what it was like living as a child refugee from Vietnam.
"She had everyone tearing up. They were amazed by what she had been through," Ms Mills said.
"Everyone enjoyed her food and the paint sessions themselves. We had great feedback and I think it could become an annual event."
