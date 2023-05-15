In a true contest to the weather conditions of seven days ago, the Griffith Netball Association juniors were basking in the warm sun on Saturday morning.
It was an action-packed time slot at 11am with five games in action across the seven outdoor at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
Goals were at an absolute premium as the Little Divas and Little Firebirds looked to improve their record to start the season in the 10s/11s division.
It was a nail-biter to the end . It was the Little Firebirds who were able to hold on to take a 4-2 victory.
The other results in the division were a bit more straight forward, with Benny Mahon Construction able to come away with a 26-3 win over North Stars, while Stars were able to maintain their perfect start to the season with a 33-1 win over Flaming Foxes.
Meanwhile, in the 8/9s, the Panthers were able to continue their 100 per cent record with a 28-3 win over Lil' Divas, while Dal Broi Diamonds defeated Netstars 10-4.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
