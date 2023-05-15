The Griffith Salvation Army is calling for more volunteers ahead of its annual Red Shield Appeal this weekend.
Although normally held in the last week of May, this years has been brought forward due to the Christian holiday Pentecost slated for May 28.
Those able to volunteer are being encouraged to visit the Salvation Army office on Binya Street to find out how they can get involved.
"We have no where near enough volunteers for this weekend," Griffith Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart said.
"We have the Griffith Soroptimists and Griffith Rotary helping with their stands, and Yenda Rotary will be covering Yenda. But we need to increase the numbers in the lead up."
It's hoping around $10,000 will be raised after last year saw donations drop to $7,500 from the $11,000 made the previous year.
"It would be great to get $10,000, especially now that the donations stay local," Major Cathcart said.
"Red Shield money has led to the renovations of our bedsits, among many other endeavors.
"I like the idea of providing lockers for homeless to store belongings, but we will have to work on the logistics of that. I think it would be of huge benefit because we have quite a big homelessness problem in Griffith.
"Funds would also benefit us in being able to expand our food pantry to the point where we might be able to obtain little freezers where we can store meat as well.
"I'm guessing the cost of living crisis may be a factor with how many donations we obtain. People may have difficulty acquiring that spare cash to what they used to have..
"But it does makes you feel good to know you've given. Any donation makes a huge difference. The fact that it's used locally means your helping someone in a worse situation in your community. I'd rather people give because they care, not because they feel obliged."
The Salvation Army Appeal will primarily take place Saturday and Sunday.
Locations include both Griffith Woolworths stores, Bunnings, Yenda IGA (on Friday and Saturday), Griffith Central and Rossies Foodworks.
Those who would like to volunteer can contact Major Cathcart on 0408 469 223, or visit the Griffith Corps on Binya Street, opposite North Griffith Woolworths.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
