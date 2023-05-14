The mercy rule has been applied for the first time this season in the Group 20 first-grade competition after DPC Roosters were able to dismantle TLU Sharks in Coleambally.
It was a fast start for the home side as Josh Veivers was able to get over the line in just the second minute, and four minutes later, it looked destined to be a long day for the Sharks as Jonathan Sila found his way over.
The Roosters went on a try-scoring spree from there as Kane Simpson found his way over in the 11th minute, and Sila followed soon after for his second of the day.
Not to be outmatched, Joe Peato crossed just 60 seconds later, and Samuel Storey completed a run that saw the Roosters score four tries in just seven minutes as they moved out to a 30-0 lead after just 18 minutes.
The scoring slowed somewhat over the next 10 minutes before a surge right before halftime had the Roosters in position to end the game early.
Thomas Bowditch, Sila, for his third of the afternoon, and Simpson, for his second, had the game all but put to bed before halftime as they led 46-0.
The Roosters were just as clinical after the break, and while the Sharks were able to get on the board, the game was eventually called off, with the DPC side coming away with a 66-6 victory.
Meanwhile, it was similarly one-way traffic out at the Yanco Sportsground as the Black and Whites were able to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 50-4 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Epeli Serukabaivata had a day out against the Hawks, scoring three tries, while William Charles and Mosese Naliva enjoyed their trip to Yanco as they finished with two each.
Paula Naidike, Solo Toru and Stephen Broome rounded out the try scorers for the Black and Whites, while Jack Cooper scored the only points for the Hawks.
It was a nail-biter out at Hay, with West Wyalong and the Magpies looking destined to share the points before a field goal was enough to see the Mallee Men come away with a 13-12 win which sees the visiting side leapfrog Hay into the fourth spot.
