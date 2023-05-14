The Leeton Greens have continued their strong start to the season after coming away with a 26-point win over Yenda at Wade Park.
The Greens were able to make a strong start and looked destined to score the first points of the afternoon if not for a last-ditch ankle tap from Isaiah Little-Buerckner on Sebastian Blackett halted that charge.
They didn't have to wait too much longer as the Greens were able to make the most of a loose carry, and after Beniel Qereqeretabua was able to get a pass away while falling, Billy Rabua was able to score in the corner.
The lead was doubled as Will Barnes was able to catch the Yenda marking sleeping and, after breaking the line, was able to pass off for Todd Prest.
The left side of the field was dangerous all afternoon, with the vast majority of the Leeton points coming from that side of the field as Qereqeretabua was able to get over for his first of the afternoon.
The Blueheelers were able to force a mistake off the kick-off as Rhys Wilesmith knocked the ball on, and Little-Buerckner scored under the post to see the hosts trailing 14-6 at the break.
It was a fast start, with Blackett breaking the line and being able to get across the try line, and soon after, Qereqeretabua was over for his second of the afternoon.
Tyler O'Connell got in on the try-scoring action after Yenda allowed a Cameron Bruest bomb to bounce before Qereqeretabua was able to complete his hat-trick despite being a man down after Leeton coach Hayden Philp was sent to the sin bin after the Greens gave away repeat penalties.
Shannon Bradbrook was able to send Bruest over right on the full-time siren to see the Greens maintain their unbeaten start with a 38-12 win.
Philp was pleased to see his side able to continue their good work from the opening two rounds.
"It is the perfect way to start, but there is still plenty to work on," he said.
"It is probably the first time we have had the majority of our side here. We just have to keep building on that momentum."
The Leeton coach was full of praise for the left edge, who scored the majority of Leeton's points.
"It is good to have Bas back this year, he adds a lot of experience and to have Beniel on the otherside of him, it's pretty imposing," he said
"They all play off the back of Cam (Bruest). It was an awesome effort from Beniel to get three today. Backing up from 18s as well and hopefully he can be a pretty consistent first grader because he has a lot of potential."
There were a number of players backing up from the under 18s game for Leeton and Philp feels that is a great showing of the depth at the club.
"We haven't had a heap of that in the last couple of years that I have been here, probably only had one or two," he said.
"This year between myself and Thommo (Michael Thomas, reserve grade coach) we probably have seven or eight players. It's great for us and shows the depth at the club."
Yenda head to Lake Cargelligo next weekend, while Leeton heads to Hay.
