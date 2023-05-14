The Area News
Leeton move to three from three after defeating Yenda in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 14 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:19pm
The Leeton Greens have continued their strong start to the season after coming away with a 26-point win over Yenda at Wade Park.

