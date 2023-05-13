The difficult start to the season for the Griffith Blacks has continued after they fell to a defeat on the road in Deniliquin on Saturday afternoon.
The Rovers were able to make a fast start, with John Ratu getting over within four minutes, but the Blacks were able to hit back to only be trailing two points after Isimeli Tukana found his way through the Deniliquin defence after 13 minutes.
That was the last of the point scoring for the Blacks as Deniliquin were able to run in 21 unanswered points, with Kitione Seruisavou, Saula Sabua, Lemeki Damu and Manoa Vakalala all getting their way over the line to see the Rovers come away with a 29-5 victory.
It was a tough day all round for the Blacks as the second graders fell to arch-rivals the Phantoms in Leeton.
It was a tight tussle with tries to Jack Miller and Christian Timoti getting over for the Blacks, but the home side was able to hold on to take a 19-12 victory.
The Blacks will return home this weekend to take third place Ag College as they look to get their season back on track.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
