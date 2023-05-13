Yoogali SC has opened their account away from home after a convincing win over Canberra Juventus in Canberra on Sunday.
It was a fast start for the visitors as an own goal saw Yoogali leading 1-0 after just eight minutes.
The game turned into an arm wrestle until the later stages of the first half when coach Darren Bailey was able to continue his goal-scoring run to start the season with his seventh of the campaign.
Mason Donadel added Yoogali's third right on the brink of halftime to see them leading 3-0 at the break.
Six minutes after the break, Romain Pinto announced his return to the first-grade side after injury with his first goal in Yoogali colours and saw the visitors all but wrap up the game inside an hour.
RELATED
While that ended the goal-scoring for the Yoogali side, they were also able to hold on for their first clean sheet of the season, which will also be pleasing for coach Bailey.
The win and some other results going their way means that Yoogali SC are now one point clear at the top of the table.
Queanbeyan City, who were occupying the top spot on the ladder heading into the weekend, fell to a surprise defeat at the hands of Wagga City Wanderers.
Yoogali SC will return home next weekend to take on seventh-placed Brindabella Blues on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.