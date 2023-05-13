The Griffith Swans have continued their strong start to the Riverina Football League season after coming away with a 78-point win over the Eagles in Narrandera.
The Swans were able to make a strong start kicking six goals to one in the opening term and continued that momentum in the second quarter to head into halftime with a 36-point advantage.
A nine-goal third term put the game to bed, and then another four in the final term saw the Griffith side able to come away with a 23.8 (146) to 10.8 (68) victory.
Rhys Pollock had a day out kicking five goals, while Sam Daniel and Henry Delves kicked four and three goals, respectively, with Oliver Bartter and Dean Simpson chipping in with two.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer was happy to see his side able to bury their goal-kicking demons with another strong game in front of the goal as well as the troubles with third quarter that had plagued the side in recent years.
"We have talked about that, and I was pretty happy with the goal-kicking as well," he said.
"We kicked poorly in the first game, but since then, it has been good. We are improving every week."
Dreyer was pleased with the way that his side took to a physical game against the Eagles.
"They are a pretty good side. We were able to run in six goals in the first quarter, and we were fairly methodical and had some patches," he said.
"Our third quarter was extremely good, and then they were able to kick three goals late in the final term.
"It was a typical game against Narrandera; they are pretty physical and start the quarters well but petter out as it goes on."
The Swans will now gear up for a tough month, starting with a trip to Turvey Park next weekend.
"From what I'm hearing about Turvey is that we are playing a similar style, so it is going to be a great gauge for us to see where we are actually sitting," he said.
"We have a strong month coming up that will set us up for the year."
It was a good day on the football field as the reserve graders were able to continue their strong start to the season with a 134-point win, while the under 17.5s were able to open their account with a 39-point win.
