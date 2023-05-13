The Area News
Griffith Swans see off Narrandera in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated May 13 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:27pm
The Griffith Swans have continued their strong start to the Riverina Football League season after coming away with a 78-point win over the Eagles in Narrandera.

