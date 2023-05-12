Evidence of the cost of living has well and truly emerged, according to the owners of two respective Griffith eateries.
Owner of Nibbles on Kelly, Kathie McGregor, said large scale events that bring visitors to the city normally would have add-on benefits to her shop, but that has changed in recent months.
She says a prime example is the Riverina Field Days which would normally see her under the pump preparing orders, as has been the case for the 20 years or so she has been in business.
But so far it's been a different story this time around.
"This time last year we were absolutely flat out. This time it's been incredibly quiet," Ms McGregor said.
"I think the obvious reason is people are finding they can only spend money on one thing. In past years they would still call in and get take away."
Ms McGregor said trade began to slow late last year, and she envisions things will get quieter.
"We haven't lost huge amounts of trade as of yet, just a little here and there. But it has been dwindling since around October and I think will continue," she said.
"People can't afford to spend like they used to, with interest rates, electricity and gas through the roof, banks not lending money, and other factors.
"People who used to come in four times a week now only come in two to three times."
Zecca Handmade Italian head chef, Ben Di Rosa, says he has noticed things have slowed since March and attributes this at least partly to the cost of living.
"I'd say it's been happening since Easter," Mr Di Rosa said.
"I've also noticed there aren't as many groups dining in the restaurant. There's still a few but this time of the year there's usually more. At this stage it's hard to put my finger on the exact reason.
"One thing we have noticed and are expecting will increase is demand for our artisan dried pasta. People are turning more to cooking at home rather than dining out.
"Even a lot of our wholesale orders are picking up significantly not just here but across the country."
While he said it can't compare to the hardships Covid-19 brought, he envisions things will get tough for everyone, himself included.
"With the increase in the cost of power, wages, produce, fuel to freight our products and many other factors, I don't see how it won't affect us," Mr Di Rosa said.
"The pandemic was a whole different ball game because we were limited to what we could do. We aren't limited now, but I think there's challenges ahead that could be just as tough.
"It's a matter of coming up with strategies to cope and combat what comes our way."
