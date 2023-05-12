The Riverina Field Days are typically an opportunity to showcase the best range of farm machinery and equipment, however this time around saw a noticeably new cause featured.
The Griffith Aged Support service took centre stage at the event to promote it's falls prevention exercise classes in a bid to increase numbers.
Morning and afternoon demonstrations featured the best of what they do on Friday, begining with a dance in time to the Bee Gees classic Staying Alive followed by fifteen minute exercises.
At least ten participants were involved, wowing those win the vicinity and attracting positive feedback, Griffith social support worker Yvette Pastro said.
"It's the first time we've promoted our service at the field days and I think it went well," Ms Pastro said.
"We thought it would be a good opportunity to get the word out about what we do and the fact we have room in our excise classes for new people. It's also about trying to expand our service.
"It was also a great opportunity for members of our elderly community. They had a real ball being a part of it and joining in.
"I think it's a great example of how versatile the field days have become, showing the broader community what else Griffith has to offer."
Griffith Aged Support Service's falls prevention exercises focus on strengthening shoulders, ankles and other joints to strengthen balance in the elderly.
They are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Griffith Senior Citizens Centre, at Fridays at the Hyandra Church Hall.
For more information contact Ms Pastro on 0459 980 434.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
