The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Griffith Aged Support service showcases exercise classes in style

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:03am, first published May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's seniors on the main stage at the Riverina Field Days on Friday. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith's seniors on the main stage at the Riverina Field Days on Friday. Picture by Allan Wilson

The Riverina Field Days are typically an opportunity to showcase the best range of farm machinery and equipment, however this time around saw a noticeably new cause featured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.