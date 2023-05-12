The Area News
The Neighbourhood House and historic police station will be coming down, having lost its last chance

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
May 12 2023
Fate sealed for historic building
The last chance for the old Community Centre was sealed at May 9's Griffith City Council meeting, when a rescission motion to save the building was shot down.

