Fate sealed for historic building

The last chance for the old Community Centre was sealed at May 9's Griffith City Council meeting, when a rescission motion to save the building was shot down.
The council had previously voted in favour of seeking funding to demolish the Neighbourhood House, however Councillor Dino Zappacosta was motivated to try and save the century-old building after hearing from community groups interested in the building.
The building was built in 1922, as the first police station in Griffith but was later transformed into a community centre.
While the station's lock-up has since been moved to Pioneer Park, the building itself remains there. A heritage study done by Peter Kabaila in 2007 notes that the plaque on the building itself is misleading as it presents the place as a 'site' rather than the original building.
Cr Zappacosta put forth a rescission motion defending the building, on the grounds that it could still be used for community groups and the historic significance.
The heritage study does note a high historical and social significance of the building.
"This cottage is of high social significance due to its well-known association with law enforcement in Griffith. It also has a place in local lore because it was the precursor to the Griffith Police Station," the report reads.
While the report strongly encourages conservation, little effort has been made since the 2007 report and many said that the building is no longer fit for purpose.
IN OTHER NEWS
Councillor Christine Stead was in favour of saving the building.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the building was too far gone, being non-fire compliant and not disability compliant - not to mention the asbestos lining the walls.
"It's full of asbestos so any work that's done in there is not done cheap and not done by a lot of people."
Councillors were ultimately caught in a dead tie, with councillors Simon Croce, Jenny Ellis, Manjit Lally, Anne Napoli, Christine Stead and Dino Zappacosta voting to keep the building while councillors Doug Curran, Glen Andreazza, Shari Blumer, Melissa Marin, Laurie Testoni and Chris Sutton voted to bring it down.
Cr Curran used his deciding vote to seal the building's fate and decline the motion.
