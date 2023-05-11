City's winter sport is more than just a game

After a long summer, it is always good to welcome back winter sport.
Here in Griffith there's plenty of options across all codes for both men and women, seniors and juniors.
At the beginning of every season there's always a hint of hope and positivity in the air for teams and, while it must be acknowledged some clubs and sides are struggling, a new season always brings with it fresh hope of securing a flag.
The power of sport isn't something we should view as something that's silly or not worth our time.
Sport, whether you're into it or not, has the ability to bring everyone together.
Seeing your team or club win is always a much-needed serotonin boost, but it's also a reward for so many involved with these community organisations.
As mentioned, Griffith has many different winter (and summer) sporting codes and clubs.
All of these groups can only run with the help and assistance of volunteers.
Sometimes that work isn't pretty and a 'thank you' can be hard to come by, but what makes it all worth it?
Seeing those teams run out each week, giving it their best and hopefully (particularly when it comes to juniors), seeing these players enjoy the game they love.
Makes it all worth it.
Moral to the story? Sport has a huge role to play in our society and it's one we should hold dear here in Griffith.
Good luck to all codes and teams in the city this winter.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
