The Centre for Volunteering is in town interviewing Griffith's volunteers - the often-unsung workforce that keeps people fed, entertained and cared for across the region.
In partnership with video production group Salty Dingo, the Centre for Volunteering have been recording interviews with Griffith volunteer groups such as Carevan, Hampers of Hope, and Riding for Disabled among many other groups.
Zac Harold from NSW Volunteering explained the project, which comes just ahead of National Volunteer Week on May 15.
"We support volunteers and organisations through advocacy, best practice and policy. At the moment, we're doing a bit of promotion for regional volunteering," Mr Harold said.
"We know that in regional communities, volunteering is very strong because sometimes there's gaps in the services and naturally the community notice and fill in the gaps."
The interviews are being filmed and put up online to help promote volunteers and get recognition for their hard work.
"We're asking people why they do what they do, what motivates them, and what would happen if they didn't do it ... it's really heartwarming to hear and promote these stories to encourage other people to volunteer."
Mr Harold gave a special mention to Riding for Disabled, which he said was a highlight of their interviews, but noted that many crucial services in Griffith relied heavily on volunteers and would simply not be present without them.
"I think a lot of people may not realise it's volunteer-run."
"it's definitely community-driven, everybody comes together. The diversity of needs and then how the different organisations work together is really interesting."
The Centre for Volunteering is also hosting a special training conference at the Gem Hotel on June 8, teaching volunteers some strategies for managing teams and upskilling.
While the conference comes with a hefty price tag, Mr Harold encouraged anyone who manages volunteers to apply for a scholarship to get a free ticket.
He closed with a reminder to all of the NSW Volunteer of the Year awards at the end of the year, encouraging all to nominate each other for some overlooked recognition.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
