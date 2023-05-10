The Area News
The Centre for Volunteering has been recording Griffith's volunteers explaining why they do it

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Chloe Gunn and Zac Harold from the Centre for Volunteering, Craig Greenhill from Salty Dingo and the team from Carevan. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The Centre for Volunteering is in town interviewing Griffith's volunteers - the often-unsung workforce that keeps people fed, entertained and cared for across the region.

