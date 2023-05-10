The Griffith Swans will head to Narrandera this weekend in somewhat unfamiliar territory, being undefeated through the first four rounds of the season.
For coach Greg Dreyer it is a chance to continue the reward for the squad's hard work in the preseason.
"We had a really good preseason, and everyone got really stuck in," he said.
"It is a reward for that, and now it is just about being able to maintain it when it starts to get tougher with niggling injuries.
"Our challenge is to maintain and improve as the season goes on."
It has been a tough start to the season for the Eagles, and games like this can be potential banana skin games for sides on streaks.
Dreyer feels his side is heading into the game with the correct mentality that this wouldn't be an issue.
"We have spoken about how we can prepare, and we can't really underestimate anybody," he said.
"We aren't coming off a strong base in previous years, and you have to turn up and start the game whether it is a top or bottom side just the same.
"It is all about us making this a habit and part of the process that we can't underestimate anyone."
A real shining light for the start of the season has been the Griffith side's defence has seen them sitting with the least points conceded through three games this season.
The Swans coach said that improving their defence had been the focus heading into the year.
"We worked hard over the preseason with communicating and working with one another," he said.
"We had a few areas in our game that we thought we were really poor, and we really struggled to stop the momentum, and that was a focus during the preseason.
"Being accountable and defending as the whole team and not just the individual."
The Swans are heading into the game with a clean bill of health, but maybe without Patrick Payne and Taine Moraschi, who may be away on NSW/ACT Ram's duty this weekend.
Meanwhile, across the lower grades, the reserve-grade Swans will be hoping to continue their undefeated start to the season off the back of a 78-point win over Leeton-Whitton.
They will take on an Eagles side who have picked up one for the season.
The under 17.5s will be looking to open their account when they take on the Eagles. It has been a tough start to the season, which was continued after a 16-point defeat to the Crows.
The footballing action at Narrandera Sportsground will get underway with the 17.5s at 10.30am, with the first bounce in the seniors slated for 2.10pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
