After three wins on the trot at home, Yoogali SC will look to take that confidence on the road with them when they head to Canberra this weekend.
After two narrow defeats on the road to start the season, Yoogali SC has been able to regroup and will head away for the first of a doubleheader, now sitting second on the table with nine points from a possible nine available during their three-game home stint.
Yoogali SC coach Darren Bailey says the focus has now shifted to opening their account on the road.
"It is important that we try and get the burden off our back in trying to get that first away win," he said.
"It is always a tough test when you have to travel away, but I think every game is going to be a tough test. As long as we do what we know we can do, we can get the result."
Bailey feels that with the wins achieved at home that his side now has the confidence it needs to claim three points on the road.
"I think that makes a big difference. Having that confidence that you know we can do it," he said.
"It has been a big thing for the boys, but I think everyone is very well aware that the job isn't done, and these wins mean nothing if we don't keep playing the way we have been."
RELATED
Coming away with a 5-2 win last time out against rivals Wagga, the Yoogali SC coach felt the fact his side didn't drop their heads when the Wanderers hit back was most pleasing.
"If we took our chances, the game was buried early, but we didn't, and there were a couple of close calls where they scored and took it back to one goal," he said.
"Our reaction was always good to go and get that next goal and push the game. The reaction to conceding was a good one rather than it be a burden."
The opponents for this weekend are the newly promoted Canberra Juventus side, who have had a tough start to the season and come into the game off the back of four straight defeats.
There was a concern around Dom Galluzzo, who came from the field during the Wanderers game, but Bailey was confident he would be right for the weekend, meaning Yoogali SC is heading into the weekend with a clean bill of health.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.