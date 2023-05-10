The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on Canberra Juventus in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After three wins on the trot at home, Yoogali SC will look to take that confidence on the road with them when they head to Canberra this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.