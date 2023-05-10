"This is dire for us:" Council lobbies against emergency service levy

Griffith City Council has moved to lobby against a shockingly high increase to the Emergency Services Levy, as a last-minute addition to the meeting on May 9.
The ESL is what funds emergency services across the state, and is split between insurance companies, the state government and local councils. While the majority is covered by insurance and the NSW Government, just over 11 per cent is the responsibility of local councils.
For the 2023/24 financial year, the increase to the ESL amounts to a 53 per cent increase, with council contributions going from $143 million to $219 million - while the rate peg sits at just 3.7 per cent.
Councils across NSW have rallied against the increase, and Griffith mayor Doug Curran has pushed for Griffith City Council to add their voice to the call.
He encouraged council to write to the NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib, Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig and Member for Murray Helen Dalton and oppose the levy.
He noted that the levy comes after councils have already budgeted for the year ahead.
"We're told in April and it comes through in June," he said.
"It's a real impost on local government. The previous state government has paid the extra but Labor has said 'We don't have the money to do it.' ... Council doesn't have a mechanism to receive any of that money back."
Cr Curran emphasised that while cost-saving measures would cut back on networking and lobbying opportunities for councillors, they intended to keep making their voice heard.
"We need to make sure that we're in front of those ministers reiterating that this is dire for us ... the local government sector is being constricted by the state government."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
