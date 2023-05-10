Yenda's difficult start to the season will roll on this weekend as they return home to Wade Park to take on defending premiers Leeton on Sunday.
It has been one of the tougher starts to the season for the Blueheelers, who have played the top three teams from last season and will bring that run to a close this weekend when they host the Greens.
There will be a couple of concerns around key players for the Yenda side as Todd Granger is under a cloud after coming from the ground against the Black and Whites, while pivotal forward Chris Latu is also in doubt after picking up a groin issue in round two.
Meanwhile, the Leeton side has made a strong start to the season with two wins to start the season, including success in the grand final rematch last time out.
The Blueheelers will need to be alert to the threats posed by Greens hooker Will Barnes who is coming into the game off the back of a hat-trick thanks in large part because of the work of Leeton's forwards, according to coach Hayden Philp.
"He (Barnes) is always up there with one of our best players each game," he said.
"It comes off the back of blokes like Brandon Catlin and Todd Prest, who both pretty big games, and he (Barnes) can only get those opportunities when they are making good carries for him."
Meanwhile, the only other unbeaten side in the competition, the Black and Whites, will make the trip to Yanco to take on the Hawks, while DPC will return home after the loss to Leeton to take on TLU Sharks. The distance derby between West Wyalong and Hay rounds out the action.
