BARELLAN enjoyed their first win of the season with a spirited 14-point victory over Coleambally on Saturday.
In a low scoring battle, Barellan did enough to keep themselves in front throughout the contest and recorded a 7.8 (50) to 5.6 (36) win at Coleambally.
After a tight first-term riddled by inaccuracy in front of goal, Barellan were able to kick clear and establish a handy 14-point lead at half-time.
The Blues would not go away and closed within two points late in the third term before Dean Schmetzer goaled on the three-quarter-time siren to give the visitors some breathing space.
Barellan were able to keep the game mostly on their term for the final term to register their first win of the season.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder was pleased for the group.
"It's a good reward," Lawder said.
"I spoke to the guys, we could have played a lot better, we probably should have won by more but it's a good reward to get the win up and get on the board.
While Barellan had opened the season with losses to East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek, Lawder was confident things weren't that bad.
RELATED
So the win over Coleambally did not surprise him but he was happy with the way his team went about ensuring they got the four points.
"Our systems and processes, I know it's an analogy, but we knew what we needed to do it was just a matter of going out and performing," he said.
"We spoke a lot about respecting our opposition too, which I think was a big thing because we've probably been caught in that trap coming up against another team where you're expected to win and then not paying them respect and you find yourself in trouble.
"It hurt us last year so it was a big focus and it was good to come out with the 'W' at the end of the day, it makes a big difference."
It was Barellan's younger brigade the impressed most in the win.
Will Ellis was outstanding at centre-half-forward and kicked two goals, while Bailey Winter had an impact on a wing in just his third senior game.
Aside from those, Ryan Best, Hugh McKenzie and Jack Carroll-Tape had strong games.
The only concern for Barellan was a potential hamstring injury to Jack Hillman.
Stanley Tipiloura and Dray Thompson again impressed for Coleambally, while Kyle Pete was strong in defence. Dean Pound also showed good signs in his second game back out of retirement.
It wasn't just a big day for the first grade team but indeed the whole club as the Two Blues enjoyed a clean sweep in footy and netball over Coleambally.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.