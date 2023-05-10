The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Barellan enjoy their first win of the Farrer League season after downing Coleambally by 14 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan's Hugh McKenzie (left) was one of the Two Blues' best in the win over Coleambally on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Barellan's Hugh McKenzie (left) was one of the Two Blues' best in the win over Coleambally on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

BARELLAN enjoyed their first win of the season with a spirited 14-point victory over Coleambally on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.