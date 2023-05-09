The strong start for the Griffith Swans on the netball court has rolled into their third straight win to start the A-grade netball season.
The Swans made the short trip to Leeton to take on their arch-rivals, and after leading 16-10 at the first break, they were able to blow the Crows out of the water to come away with a 68-38 win to keep pace with Coolamon, who won by 83 goals against Narrandera.
The A reserve squad stayed within two wins of first place after coming away with a 54-44 victory, while B Grade kept their undefeated streak alive with a 56-46 win over the Crows.
It was a commanding display from the Swans in C Grade, which helped them move to the top of the table on percentage after they picked up a 19-goal win.
The under-17s were the unlucky side to fall to the Crow's outfit, but it was a nail-biter.
Both sides headed into the game undefeated, but it was the Leeton-Whitton side who were able to hold on to take a 41-40 win.
The Swans will make the trip to Narrandera this weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
