SCHOOL PERFORMANCE
School promises cabaret event to remember
Marian Catholic College is getting ready to rock and roll, with cabaret show 'A Night at the Theatre' this Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets available at compasstix.com/event/f5e182c7-8522-4cbe-b06f-40ebbe91fd87.
TEST YOUR BRAIN
MRHS prepares for fun night of trivia
Year 12 students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School are hosting a trivia night on Friday with a New York theme. The night will be held from 6.30 on May 12, tickets are available by contacting the MRHS office at 6969 9300.
FUN AT THE PARK
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
GIG GUIDE
Weekend nightlife around the city
On Saturday night you can catch Good Daze with the tunes from 8pm at the Griffith Leagues Club. At the Exies Main Club you can catch Casual Sax live from 7.30pm.
SUNDAY MARKETS
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
SPOIL MUM
Mother's Day a time to celebrate
Mother's Day is this Sunday. For those wanting to celebrate mum, why not take her out to brunch, lunch or dinner? Many venues around Griffith are offering special Mother's Day menus and events, so get in quick before bookings are all taken.
WHAT'S ON
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.