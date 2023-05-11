The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's On in Griffith this weekend

By The Area News
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:56am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's many gigs on throughout the city this weekend. Picture Shutterstock
There's many gigs on throughout the city this weekend. Picture Shutterstock

SCHOOL PERFORMANCE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.