Altina has some new fluffy friends, with twin meerkats born and taking on the world
Two new baby meerkats have been born at Altina Wildlife Park to some very proud parents and are already stunning park employees with their personality and adorableness.
"We're all head over heels for them. Gosh, they're gorgeous," Rebecca Surian, animal and operations manager at Altina said.
It's been several years since the park has had meerkat pups, after the older male became too old to reproduce - but a quick romance has led to the happy couple welcoming their new kids.
"With our older group, our male became post-reproductive. We acquired a new female about six months ago from Billabong Wildlife Park, her name is Padfoot ... now her and Pop have surprised us with a new litter," Ms Surian said.
"Meerkats have a gestation of about 77 days so she didn't waste her time getting to know her boyfriend and they've surprised us with two beautiful little baby meerkats."
The pups don't yet have names, with the park employees wanting to give Mum and Dad a bit of space but are comfortable knowing that the two are happy and healthy.
"They've just started venturing out of their dens now, they're basically little 10cm versions of Mum and Dad," Ms Surian said.
"We don't know if they're boys or girls just yet, we didn't want to disturb them because it's Mum and Dad's first time so we'll catch them up in the next few weeks for microchipping and vaccination."
The two newest members of the family can be spotted wandering about and sunbaking with their parents, and will be welcoming visitors back into the enclosure once they're vaccinated.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
