A NEW face will lead the SunRice Group into the company's next era.
Following a global search process, the board of Ricegrowers Limited (SunRice) has announced Paul Serra will take on the role of chief executive office and managing director of the group.
He takes over the positions from Rob Gordon, who announced his intention to retire in December.
Mr Serra will join SunRice in early July to allow for a leadership transition.
He joins SunRice from the role of managing director North America (USA and Canada), Olam Food Ingredients ("ofi"), New York.
Prior to joining ofi, Mr Serra held a number of senior executive roles at the Campbells Soup Company and was previously in operational roles at Arnotts Biscuits ANZ.
Mr Serra has "demonstrable experience in delivering financial outcomes in the agribusiness" and, according to SunRice, brings to the role experience in supply chain, people leadership, business transformations, health and safety and operations.
He said taking on the roles was a "great honour and privilege".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I look forward to continuing to build on the underlying strength of the SunRice business and delivering a strategy to create long-term value for the Ggoup, in partnership with the SunRice's growers, shareholders, customers, communities and its people," he said.
Mr Serra holds an honours degree in engineering from The University of Queensland.
SunRice chairman Laurie Arthur was confident Mr Serra would bring fresh life to the company.
"Paul is an accomplished executive whose leadership skills and global experience in the growth and transformation of complex and diverse organisations will provide the right mix to continue to build on the SunRice Group's growth strategy," he said.
"The board is confident under Paul's leadership SunRice will be well positioned to build on our core strengths and continue to create value for both classes of shareholders."
